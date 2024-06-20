Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Head-To-Head Survey

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 17.75% 10.20% 2.36% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 9 0 2.62 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entergy and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $114.12, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $12.15 billion 1.86 $2.36 billion $9.97 10.64 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

