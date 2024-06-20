Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Ben Jennings Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ben Jennings purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).

Get Comms Group alerts:

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comms Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.