Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

