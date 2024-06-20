Comparing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grab and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00 Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Capita.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.49 billion 5.57 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -50.43 Capita $3.50 billion 0.09 -$221.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grab and Capita’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capita beats Grab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

