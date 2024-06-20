Comparing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.91% -6.56% -3.34% Progress Software 9.67% 36.62% 10.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AvePoint and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75 Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $64.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than AvePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $286.79 million 6.30 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -121.88 Progress Software $694.44 million 3.05 $70.20 million $1.54 31.80

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats AvePoint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.