Comparing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 12.70 $3.06 billion $3.42 32.18 Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 6.19 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -606.13

This table compares Prologis and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prologis and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81 Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $129.76, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43% Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13%

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Independence Realty Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

