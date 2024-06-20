Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.