Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

