Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

