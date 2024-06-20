Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after purchasing an additional 277,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,987,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

