Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.