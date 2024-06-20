Compass Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

