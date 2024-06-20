Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Schlumberger by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 209,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.