Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $204,218,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $126,794,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $241.80 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

