Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.
Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance
Shares of YYAI opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Connexa Sports Technologies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.