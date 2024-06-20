Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of YYAI opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

