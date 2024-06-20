Connexa Sports Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th (NASDAQ:YYAI)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, June 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 22.3 %

Connexa Sports Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

