Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Onsemi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Onsemi $8.25 billion 3.69 $2.18 billion $4.90 14.43

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Onsemi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and Onsemi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Onsemi 1 9 16 0 2.58

Onsemi has a consensus price target of $90.28, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Onsemi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onsemi is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Onsemi 26.67% 28.86% 16.66%

Risk and Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onsemi has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onsemi beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

