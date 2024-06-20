Contrasting Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.49%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Orchestra BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed $2.22 million 120.15 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.03

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchestra BioMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Orchestra BioMed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

