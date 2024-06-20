CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $974.84 million 8.29 $242.18 million $1.11 29.45 CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.66 $67.59 million $0.56 20.20

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 5 1 2.54 CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $33.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.89%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 28.07% 7.23% 2.96% CoreCivic 3.34% 5.74% 2.73%

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CoreCivic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

