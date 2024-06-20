Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.
Corpay Stock Up 0.1 %
Corpay stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
