Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $6.99

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00010593 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $111.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00042748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

