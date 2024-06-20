Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 324,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $183,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $870.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $783.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $516.54 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

