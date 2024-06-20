Critical Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -2.09, meaning that its stock price is 309% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.79 million 35.77 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -50.00 Captivision $14.64 million 6.04 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

Summary

Captivision beats NeoVolta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

