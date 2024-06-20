Critical Contrast: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) vs. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gilat Satellite Networks and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.22%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 8.08% 8.02% 5.36% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $266.09 million 0.97 $23.50 million $0.41 11.07 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Free Report)

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.