Critical Contrast: Ambu A/S (AMBBY) vs. Its Peers

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) is one of 664 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ambu A/S to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ambu A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 7.23% 6.80% 5.32% Ambu A/S Competitors -24.81% -46.30% -1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambu A/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $684.73 million $24.09 million 95.00 Ambu A/S Competitors $1.12 billion $84.09 million 48.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ambu A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. Ambu A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ambu A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambu A/S Competitors 126 559 858 14 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.70%. Given Ambu A/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambu A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.