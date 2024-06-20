Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $542,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in APA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Shares of APA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

