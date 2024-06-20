Cullen Investment Group LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.28 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $504.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. The stock has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

