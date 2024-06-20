Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $314,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

VLO opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

