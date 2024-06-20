Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

