Cwm LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

