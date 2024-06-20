Cwm LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

