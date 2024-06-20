Cwm LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,447,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,931,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,831,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

