Cwm LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

