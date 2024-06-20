Cwm LLC Buys 3,230 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.4 %

AME opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $642,613 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.