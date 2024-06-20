Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $159.12 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.