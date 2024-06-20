Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

