Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

