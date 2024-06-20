Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $62,977,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,469.43 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,082.06.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

