Cwm LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

