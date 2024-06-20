Cwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $157.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.