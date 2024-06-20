Cwm LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 159.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AON by 131.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AON by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AON by 149.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.75 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.10.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.