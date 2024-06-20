Cwm LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $326.50 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

