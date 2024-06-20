Cwm LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

