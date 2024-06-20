Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

