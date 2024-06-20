Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

