Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $276.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $278.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

