Cwm LLC Purchases 946 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

