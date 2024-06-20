Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Entergy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

