Cwm LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,804,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $345.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

