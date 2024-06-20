Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 15,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

